Manchester United put Sheffield United to the sword with a series of stunning moves at Bramall Lane.

The Red Devils made the trip to Yorkshire on the back of a goalless draw in the Manchester derby, but facing the team bottom of the Premier League table appeared to be the perfect tonic.

However, this is United in 2020/21 we're talking about, so it was only natural that the opening minutes saw a shaky moment as Dean Henderson dropped a terrible clanger on his Blades return.

Sheffield United vs Man Utd

A moment to forget for the England shot-stopper allowed David McGoldrick to smuggle home just the second goal Chris Wilder's men have scored from open play in the league this season.

But it seemed to give United the kick up the backside they were crying out for and Marcus Rashford soon drew the scores level with a thumping finish after controlling the ball superbly.

And it was followed up by what could prove to be a crucial moment in Anthony Martial's season, bagging his first Premier League strike of 2020/21 from Paul Pogba's glorious assist.

Man Utd's stunning team goal

However, the pick of the goals undoubtedly came with United's third as they delivered one of the finest team-moves you'll see in all of 2020.

Pogba triggered the attack with a gorgeous piece of skill, before Bruno Fernandes turned on the style with a cheeky flick, allowing Rashford and Martial to finish it off with a neat passing exchange.

Sure, Aaron Ramsdale did them a massive favour with some questionable goalkeeping, but it makes for a fantastic watch nonetheless, so check it down below:

#OleBall is back, ladies and gentlemen.

Class from Solskjaer's men

You'd be hard-pressed to say that Solskjaer has gotten the most out of his players in 2020/21, but there's so much talent in the United squad that moments of brilliance like this are simply inevitable.

Don't get me wrong, you need to consider the context of Sheffield United's crippling second-season-syndrome, but there aren't many teams who could halt Fernandes and Pogba when they're on song.

It goes to show that Rashford and Martial really do have the ability to lead the United line going forward, too, showing icy composure in the final third to crown one of the best team goals you'll see all season.

