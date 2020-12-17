Brexit sinks Wolves' hopes of signing Brazilian veteran

Brexit is happening and is set to wreak havoc on the Premier League.

A political decision, of course, the knock-on effects for the top-flight are potentially massive.

A point-based system will be instituted, meaning that senior and youth international caps, the quality of the selling club – based upon the league they are playing in – and club appearances, based on domestic league and continental competition minutes.

It also means that clubs can’t sign players from overseas until they turn 18, while they can only sign three overseas U21 players in the January transfer window.

It has already had an effect, too, as Sport Witness carries a report from Esporte Interativo claiming that Wolves have missed out on the signing of Hulk in the January transfer window.

Wolves are actually said to have agreed a deal to sign the Brazil international on a free transfer, as he is set to leave Shanghai SIPG in January.

Hulk was ready to move to Molineux, having never played in the Premier League throughout his career, but he has not qualified for a work permit.

He last played for Brazil in 2016, while the Chinese Super League is not rated highly enough by the FA.

He is now instead set to join either Brazilian side Palmeiras or his former club Porto, in Portugal.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, by the points system, there simply isn’t any arguing with this.

Hulk is a veteran, of course, but he’s not been playing to a high standard since his move to Shanghai in 2016.

Wolves will surely curse their luck, as he is likely the first player to be denied entry to the Premier League because of Brexit.

But, still, the rules are clear, and the Premier League club can hardly argue that this is a special case – they do already have Adama Traore on the right wing, after all.

A shame, as seeing Hulk in the top-flight would have been fun for everyone connected with Wolves.

News Now - Sport News