FIFA announced football's big winners of 2020 at 'The Best' awards ceremony on Thursday.

In the absence of France Football's iconic Ballon d'Or, which was shelved in light of the ongoing global crisis, the sport's governing body was able to take centre stage as the leading prize-givers.

It might not have been the red-carpet event that we've become used to over the years, but credit to FIFA for still ploughing ahead with a virtual gala streamed from Nyon in Switzerland.

FIFA's 'The Best' awards

So, who were the winners on the night? Well, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min helped himself to the FIFA Puskas Award for his astonishing Premier League strike against Burnley in December.

The coaching prizes went to Sarina Wiegman and Jurgen Klopp, the latter edging out Hansi Flick on a technicality, while Manuel Neuer and Sarah Bouhaddi secured the goalkeeping gongs.

Now, that's well and good, but we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't admit that the main reason we tuned in was to see who would be crowned top dog in both the men and women's game.

Lewandowski takes top male prize

In the end, Lucy Bronze took home the women's prize for her fantastic performances for Manchester City, England and along the way to Champions League glory with Lyon.

Then, Robert Lewandowski rounded off the night by taking home The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award after winning nearly every team and individual prize with Bayern Munich.

What made the Pole's victory extra special was the fact he faced competition from arguably the greatest two footballers the sport has ever seen: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

And that's before we mention the broader shortlist, which acknowledged the stellar achievements of players like Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar who could have easily won the prize in a different year.

Top ten voting revealed

What we're trying to say here is that the competition for the men's prize was fascinating to watch and now that the award has been handed out, we can dig deeper into the voting information.

FIFA have disclosed the resources behind the calculations and Squawka have amalgamated how the final three shaped up with the contenders that were chopped ahead of the ceremony.

Check out how the top ten ended up down below:

Neymar only ninth!?

To be fair to FIFA, their method is about as thorough as you could possibly imagine with the scores based on votes from nations team captains and coaches; journalists and supporters.

As a result, you really get a mixture of what people in the game think as well as those who are paid to analyse them and those who pay good money to watch the performances live.

But for all that attention to detail, it's particularly bizarre to see Neymar finishing so low when you consider the calibre of his performances in a year where he almost led PSG to European glory.

The level of competition has been incredibly high, there's no denying it, but something just doesn't sit right about Neymar finishing below Sadio Mane and Kylian Mbappe in the 2020 standings.

That being said, we could split hairs all day if we tried, what matters is that the right man won because for all the brilliance spread across 2020, Lewandowski has been in a league of his own.

