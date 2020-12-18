So by now everyone has seen YouTube sensation Jake Paul’s video where he interrupts MMA fighter Dillon Danis' interview in LA by throwing water balloons at him.

Danis was in the middle of his interview when Paul pulled up in the back of a car and yelled: “That’s Conor McGregor’s b***h over there” and then proceeded to call Danis a p***y.

Danis can be seen slowly making his way to the back of the pick up truck as Paul and his accomplice are throwing water balloons at him.

Danis was pelted with the balloons and even managed to catch one of them that was thrown from Paul. It was at this time when the driver decided it was better that they move on and the truck is seen speeding away before Danis can get a good shot on Paul.

Dillon Danis is then seen walking back to where his interview was taking place and was asked what was thrown at him.

“I don’t know what it was, when I got close I thought he was going to hit me with something metal, but it was a water balloon."

Danis then goes on to say: "I tried to get on his truck but I couldn’t get him.”

The man interviewing Danis can be heard after saying: “There was a lot of dudes in that truck.

“If they had of jumped out them I have to get involved, I have to dust off the old skill set.”

Danis followed up by saying that he does not believe Paul would box him.

“I don’t think he would box me either, no no I don’t think so."

The Bellator fighter ends the video by saying that he wished that Jake Paul had gotten out of the truck, before saying to his interviewer, “you got a car?” as if to say that he was ready to follow Paul and continue the beef.

