Retail stores in the UK will not be getting any new deliveries of stock for the much-hyped PlayStation 5 until 2021, which is not good for all gaming enthusiasts.

This is due to how limited the resources are that has been brought on by the current global pandemic.

The PlayStation 5 console had without a doubt the most successful launch of a gaming console in the US, and it seems the popularity certainly followed suit in the UK.

Customers have spent a ridiculous amount of money across various areas which includes hardware for video games, content and other accessories. A huge seven million dollars has been spent and that is an increase of around 35% based on other years.

As you could imagine, the company which produces these fantastic consoles Sony is absolutely stoked with this.

Sony sold around 2.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles all over the planet and Jim Ryan, who is SIE CEO, was quoted as saying: “Absolutely everything is sold."

It is a great result from Sony, however, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of people like us who cannot seem to get our hands on them anywhere.

Huge retail chains like GAME and Amazon have not been able to get their hands on any more consoles since it had its launch over a month ago and that is not a good thing. Whereas Argos has gone straight to the point and simply said: "Sorry PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable. We will not have any further stock for the rest of 2020."

While Asda has recently verified that it will not be getting any new stock in until after Christmas and definitely not before that date.

Lastly, if you were lucky enough to have an order for your PlayStation 5 with Smyths Toys, that will most likely be at your home by December 18, but like many other retailers, they do not expect any more PS5 stock to be at their store in 2020.

