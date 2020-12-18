Following the midweek Premier League fixtures, we’re now more than a third through the season. Unbelievable, I know.

The majority of clubs have now played 13 matches and the league table is really beginning to take shape.

Champions Liverpool are back on top, while Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all in and around the top-four.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are languishing in 15th and Sheffield United are threatening to break Derby’s record of being the worst side in Premier League history.

The hectic festive period could make or break the season for many teams.

But how will the Premier League table look at the end of the season?

Well, the data guys at FiveThirtyEight have projected the final Premier League table to some rather interesting results.

A hell of a lot of data goes into their algorithm in order to predict the future. You can found out more about their system HERE.

So, how will the 2020/21 Premier League table look come May?

Well, let’s take a look:

So, despite trailing Liverpool by eight points right now, Manchester City will win the league with 80 points. That means they are expected to pick up 60 points in their remaining 26 matches and have a 46% chance of claiming the title.

They’re set to finish three points ahead of Liverpool in another two-horse race.

Manchester United come next in third on 68 points, with Chelsea finishing level on points in fourth.

Just one point behind them in fifth are Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. Spurs set the early pace in the Premier League but have since slipped down to second following Wednesday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Then come Leicester, Southampton and Everton.

Arsenal are set to recover to finish in 12th - surely not high enough to save Mikel Arteta.

Down at the bottom and Sam Allardyce doesn’t look as though he’ll be able to keep West Brom up as they finish bottom. Sheffield United are set to pick up another 26 points but will still be 10 points adrift of safety with Fulham also being relegated on 34 points.

