Liverpool secured a potentially season-defining win over Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The Reds played host to Jose Mourinho's men in what looked to be a meeting of the Premier League's two strongest teams this season with the winner destined to top the table.

And while it wasn't the blockbuster clash that many were hoping for, both sides had more than their fair share of chances to gain a stranglehold on England's top flight.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Mohamed Salah fired the home side into the lead with a deflected strike over Hugo Lloris, before Heung-min Son levelled the scores before half-time after narrowly avoiding an offside call.

The two teams then exchanged efforts against the woodwork with Steven Bergwijn and Sadio Mane being denied, only for Roberto Firmino to snatch all three points late on with a bullet header.

So, there you have it, Liverpool now hold the cards in the quest for Premier League supremacy, but the result hasn't tied up some of the loose ends of controversy on Merseyside.

Kane's role vs Liverpool

Naturally, Harry Kane was a major protagonist during the mid-week clash and really should have fired home a second goal for Tottenham when he bounced a late header into the ground and over.

But that wasn't the only moment involving Kane's noggin that got fans talking in the late exchanges with the England forward being accused of cheating by some after a viral video emerged.

It shows Kane, who is valued at £108 million, clearing the ball and seemingly clashing heads with Georginio Wijnaldum, before going to ground in what some are calling a delayed reaction.

Kane criticised for Wijnaldum incident

One fan wrote: "Harry Kane is a cheat."

Another penned: "This guy is insufferable ffs. If Salah did this they’d send him to the moon. Hope someone is keeping track of his simulations. Must be on 15 this season already."

A third remarked: "Kane with the most delayed reaction to a head injury I’ve seen in a long time."

And a fourth tweeted: "Harry Kane’s delayed reaction to a ‘head injury’ as he held up play deliberately wouldn’t you say!"

You can check out slow-motion footage of the moment down below as well as some of the most viral clips, which have racked up thousands of retweets and 'likes' as the debate rages on:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

This is a very dangerous line to walk.

It seems strange to me that somebody is being so widely criticised for a potential head injury when the conversation surrounding concussion in football has never been more openly discussed.

You only have to look at the number of players who have suffered from dementia in the aftermath of playing football to be acutely aware of the potentially horrendous consequences for the head and brain in football.

Now, to state the absolute obvious, this isn't me saying that what happened to Kane here has given him a serious concussion or dementia, but I am saying that we should react with caution to incidents like this.

Yes, his reaction might have been delayed and yes, Kane has rightly been criticised for his challenges in recent weeks, but clashes of heads are no laughing matter. Period.

