Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's eleven-year-old son, Kai Rooney, has signed for the Premier League giants.

Rooney is Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer and won five Premier League titles during his 13 seasons at Old Trafford, as well as the 2007/08 Champions League title in a star-studded attack that also featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

And the former England captain appears delighted that youngster Kai is following in his footsteps by joining the Red Devils' youth ranks.

We've all become familiar with the image of a manager putting their arm around the shoulder of a new recruit as they sign a contract, and Rooney shared such a photograph on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Also accompanied by wife Coleen, Rooney added the caption: "Proud day. Kai signing for

@ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son."

While it obviously remains to be seen whether Kai has what it takes to eventually progress to senior level within the Old Trafford setup, we have been privy to a few short clips of the youngster in action already.

Back in March, Kai took part in the Stay At Home challenge, which saw a number of world football's biggest stars film themselves performing kick-ups with a toilet roll.

We've also seen Kai score a free kick echoing the kind of dipping strike that his father netted for the Red Devils from time-to-time throughout his illustrious Old Trafford career.

And a video of Kai learning the ropes from private trainer Tom Owens shows him performing a number of different skills, perhaps the most impressive being cute finishes into the top and bottom corners of the net.

Off the pitch, there are examples too that Kai has what it takes to become a future superstar at United. Several years ago, he was filmed signing autographs outside Old Trafford...

While he's also learned the ways of 'the dab' from current Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Rooney senior, meanwhile, is currently operating as interim manager at Derby County, with the Rams taking one win and four draws from his seven games in charge so far.

