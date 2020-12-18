Liverpool eyeing move for £36m-rated defender who is perfect for Klopp

Liverpool’s defensive injuries have mounted.

Virgil van Dijk is likely out until the end of the season, while Joe Gomez is likely to be absent for the same amount of time.

It means that their first-choice centre-back duo is currently injured and it has led to multiple reports that the club could try to buy a defender either in the January transfer window or next summer.

There have been a number of players linked but it appears that a new name has now been added to the potential shortlist.

ASRomaLive, via Sports Mole, claims that the club have an interest in signing defender Roger Ibanez.

Ibanez is technically on loan at Roma from Atalanta but there is a clause in the deal that will see the move made permanent if certain conditions are met.

And it seems that they could make an instant profit if they sell him on next summer.

The report states that the Reds have been informed they could sign Ibanez for £36m, while Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and PSG are also said to be monitoring developments.

Ibanez is just 22 but has been a key man for Roma this season, making 12 starts as the club have climbed to fourth in Serie A, just four points behind leaders AC Milan.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ibanez seems to be a truly excellent prospect.

A Brazil Under-23 international, he has some truly impressive numbers in Serie A, per FBRef.

He averages 2.19 tackles per game, along with 10.8 pressures per game – this is when a player applies pressure to a player receiving the ball – with 5.96 in the defensive third, 3.68 in the middle third, and 1.14 in the attacking third.

He also averages 2.19 blocks, 1.75 interceptions, and 4.74 clearances.

This is a truly excellent defender who can repeatedly step out of the backline and apply pressure to the opposition, which sounds absolutely perfect for Liverpool.

News Now - Sport News