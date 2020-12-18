Gennady Golovkin has come fully prepared for Friday's title fight and showed off an incredibly muscular physique at the weigh-in on Thursday.

Golovkin, 38 years old, is the current holder of the IBF and IBO middleweight belts, which he has held since he defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko last year.

On Friday, he will return to the ring once more to go up against Kamil Szeremeta, in what will be the challenger's first shot at a major belt.

At the weigh-in on Thursday, veteran GGG came in at 159.2lbs, while 21-0 Polish fighter was marginally under at 159lbs flat.

However, the biggest impression left from the pre-fight formalities was the form of Golovkin, who looked far away from his age.

Although, Szeremeta was no slouch either and comes into the fight with a strong body to go with his impressive record. However, he has some way to go before he can rub shoulders when compared to the impressive 42-1-1 career of Golovkin.

The fight will be the 21st defence of Golovkin's career, and the Kazakhstani will count himself fortunate he still holds the belts after what was a lacklustre fight against Derevyanchenko.

Golovkin's selection of opponent has also evoked criticism from fans of the sport, who believe the champion is trying to bolster his resume when he should rather move up a weight class and take on established names such as Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

Additionally, a move up in weight would see a potential trilogy fight with Mexican Canelo Alvarez, who stripped GGG of his WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight belts via majority decision in September 2018.

Golovkin vs Szeremeta takes place on Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida, with the coverage starting at 10pm UK time.

The main fight can be expected to start at 4am and will be broadcast by DAZN UK. What is likely to be close to Golovkin's final fight won't be one to miss.

