Arsenal set to seal first signing of January transfer window with deal for 18 y/o

Arsenal remain in a difficult position.

The Gunners have been in truly horrible form and are currently on a run of six games without a win.

They drew 1-1 with Southampton earlier this week to take a point and potentially raise spirits, but they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, sitting 15th.

In total, they are a mere five points above the relegation zone; by comparison, they are 10 points behind fourth-placed Leicester City and 14 behind leaders Liverpool.

For a club like Arsenal, that is absolutely unacceptable.

With the January transfer window looming, though, it appears that the Gunners are set to seal their first signing.

Metro reports that Omar Rekik, the Hertha Berlin centre-back, has jetted into London to seal his move and rubber-stamp a £900,000 deal.

The report states that Arsenal actually agreed the fee in the summer transfer window as part of Matteo Guendouzi’s move to the German club, but the Gunners ran out of time to get the deal over the line.

They appear to have kept tabs on Rekik, though, and he is set to move next month, having posted an Instagram story of him landing in London.

The 18-year-old is still a prospect and has yet to actually make his senior debut for Hertha, instead playing primarily for the U19s.

He has been capped at U21 level by Tunisia and has been called up to the senior squad, though he has yet to play.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Excellent, this is a signing that will do next to nothing to improve the first-team.

That is, of course, a cynical view, but he seems to be coming in to bolster the youth sides in north London.

There is obviously a pathway to the first-team if he succeeds but there is no guarantee he will be playing Premier League football any time soon.

If this is the first of a number of deals, then absolutely fair enough.

But if it’s the only signing the Gunners get over the line, expect some serious disappointment from the Emirates fanbase.

