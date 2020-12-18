Aston Villa transfers: Journalist doesn't expect much action in January

Aston Villa's recruitment over the course of the delayed summer transfer window should be applauded.

Ross Barkley has made an impressive attacking impact while Emiliano Martinez's six clean sheets is the most recorded in the Premier League thus far. Indeed, that's even without mentioning Ollie Watkins' six goals already.

Still, such is the insatiable nature of the transfer window, however, sections of the support of any club may want more additions.

Well, according to The Athletic, anyone who wants more in the way of signings could be disappointed.

Discussing last night's draw with Burnley, Gregg Evans revealed he expected the Midlands giants to have a 'quiet' window when the market reopens in January.

Answering a fan's question, Evans warned them not to 'expect much' while hinting he would write a bigger piece on the matter later in the month.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Speaking after the draw with Burnley last night, manager Dean Smith moved to praise the likes of Ahmed Elmohamady and Kortney Hause for their performances after a lack of involvement, highlighting the strength in depth he has available to him.

With Marvelous Nakamba and Anwar El-Ghazi also featuring from the start in the league for the first time, Smith certainly has options in most areas of the squad.

The January market is a notoriously difficult one in which to find value for money and, with no obvious gaping holes in the squad, Villa look to be in a strong position regardless.

Riding what appears to be the crest of a wave given some of their performances so far, upsetting the apple cart by way of more signings may prove to be unwise.

Sticking with what he has - which provide some wonderful options - Smith can continue to try and get the best out of this group as it is.

