Wolves lining up move for top-six ace in January

Divock Origi is in a rather strange place.

The Liverpool striker has struggled for minutes throughout this season but is perhaps one of the best substitutes in the history of the club.

He has never been the first-choice forward but has repeatedly come off the bench to impact the biggest games, scoring twice in the famous 4-0 win over Barcelona - though he did start that game - and netting the final goal in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

Still, he cannot get anywhere near the first-team domestically in 2020/21.

Origi has played just seven minutes of Premier League football this term, against Leicester City and Fulham, though he has played three times in the Champions League.

Still, it appears that his future could be in doubt as the January transfer window looms.

The Daily Mail reports that Wolves are monitoring developments with the Belgium international ahead of a possible move.

The report states that the 25-year-old could be allowed to move in the January window, and Wolves are hoping to sign a striker on an initial loan deal.

Raul Jimenez is currently injured, after sustaining a fractured skull against Arsenal, and the club are on the lookout for back-up.

Along with Origi, Valencia’s Maxi Gomez is seen as a possible purchase, though a move for former Premier League striker Salomon Rondon is unlikely to be a goer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Origi would be a great signing for Wolves.

At the very least, he would have the opportunity to play regularly upon his initial move, particularly with Jimenez injured.

He may not be playing 38 games in the Premier League, though, which may see him give this potential move a second thought.

Origi, for example, played 28 times in the league last season but just seven of those were starts – in total, he scored four goals and registered three assists.

If he wants to be the main man, a move to Wolves may not be the answer; if he wants to stay in the top-flight, this could still be just the ticket.

