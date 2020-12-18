Manchester United continued their glorious Premier League away form at Sheffield United this week.

The Red Devils made the trip to Bramall Lane on the back of a 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby, but their mid-week clash certainly wasn't as snooze-inducing as the Manchester City tie.

In fact, the game was immediately fired into life when Dean Henderson, standing in net for David de Gea, dropped a terrible clanger on his Blades return after spending two seasons at the club.

Sheffield United 2-3 Man Utd

A woeful miscue with the ball at his feet allowed David McGoldrick to smuggle home an opener, meaning United would have to come from behind for the sixth consecutive league away day.

But they pulled themselves back into the game in style with Marcus Rashford smashing home an equaliser, before Anthony Martial broke his Premier League duck from Paul Pogba's glorious pass.

The Red Devils put the icing on the cake after half-time with a sumptuous team move that saw Pogba and Bruno Fernandes dishing out the skills and Rashford providing the finish.

United's impressive league form

McGoldrick did ensure there was a late scare by heading home for his second of the game, but United held on for the three points and clambered their way up to sixth place in the process.

All in all, it was a pretty good night for United then and one that hammered home their impressive Premier League form after a wobbly start that saw three defeats in their opening six games.

However, United's renaissance has probably been even better than you'd think because the Red Devils could actually move within two points of top spot if they win their game in-hand.

Table since Man Utd 1-6 Spurs

In fact, it's been calculated that United have won more points than any other Premier League team since their infamous 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their third game of the season.

Uh huh, you read that right. It's pretty remarkable when you consider all the criticism that has been hurled at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. so check out the full table down below:

Eighteen places above Arsenal, who would have thought it?

Put respect on United

The Red Devils have secured wins over Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton, West Ham United and Sheffield United as well as draws with City and Chelsea since the 6-1 humiliation.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been put to the sword by City, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham and Burnley as they plummet down the table.

So, although it remains to be seen whether United will be able to stay the course, make no mistake that they're contenders for the Premier League title while the 2020/21 season remains embryonic.

Besides, if it wasn't for the fact their Old Trafford form is all over the shop, they would have been breathing down Liverpool and Tottenham's necks long, long ago.

