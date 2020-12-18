Leeds latest news: NFL outfit could provide more financial support

Leeds United's return to the Premier League has certainly been entertaining.

Perhaps given how long such a giant of English football had been away, coupled with the presence of their enigmatic Argentine coach in Marcelo Bielsa, we should have never expected it to be.

Still, with Leeds third in the expected goals chart and second in the expected goals against table (via Understat), their opposing fortunes either side of the pitch has made for excellent viewing.

Naturally, Bielsa is somewhat of a God amongst the club's fanbase.

As Jonathan Wilson recently pointed out on the Football Weekly Podcast, part of the charm of 'El Loco' is not the trophies he's likely to win you but the hearts of the people of 'Yorkshire, the people of Marseille, the people of Bilbao', such is tactical impact and beyond.

A cult-figure amongst many of the teams he's managed and someone widely respected by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola, much of the success Bielsa has enjoyed over the course of his storied career cannot be measured in trophies and other such trinkets.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Leeds may be in for a tangible financial reward thanks to his work.

According to them, club owner Andrea Radrizzani could sell another 15% of his stake to the San Francisco 49ers and the report cites Bielsa's ability to stabilise them in the top tier as part of the reason the NFL franchise are willing to provide more financial support.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Bielsa may not be the most trophy-laden manager in the world but he's clearly making a huge impact at Leeds United both on and off the pitch.

With the club now able to access the riches of the Premier League thanks to him and seemingly getting more investment elsewhere, he's helped them out financially as well as the more idyllic sense Wilson was eluding to.

An inspired appointment if not somewhat of a risk given what happened at Lazio and Lille, Bielsa-ball shows no signs of slowing down on or the off the pitch.

