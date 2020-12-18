Jake Paul: What is his net worth?

YouTube star and former child actor Jake Paul's net worth, which climbs above £10 million, has come under the spotlight after his fight offer to Conor McGregor.

Paul, who recently defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson to move to a 2-0 record, posted a video on Twitter asking McGregor to sign a fight deal worth $50 million.

The younger brother of fellow YouTuber star Logan, Jake first rose to prominence on the video-sharing app Vine, where he garnered 5.3 million followers and two billion views before it was closed.

Paul entered the mainstream in 2015, when he was cast as the main character in a Disney Channel show called "Bizaardvark" but he was fired in January 2017 following a series of complaints related to disrupting the peace, including hosting massive parties.

He then gained extensive media coverage with his single "It's Everyday Bro" and now has more than 20 million subscribers to his channel.

His net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is believed to be £12.5m.

In 2017, Paul purchased a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California for $6.925 million.

Set on 3.5 acres at the end of a gated driveway, the home opens to a three-story entry with a spiral staircase, Italian tile, and hardwood. The living room has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling picture windows.

In 2017, Paul also launched an entertainment collaborative called Team 10, which received $1m in financing to create influencer marketing management and creative agency around teen entertainment.

He is said to have made $21.5 million in 2018, making him the second-highest-paid YouTuber in the world.

Paul's net worth makes him the 11th wealthiest YouTube star to date, with the next spot occupied by his brother and a sum of £14m. Atop the pile sits Jeffree Star and a mind-blowing net worth of £147m.

With his older brother set to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2021, we will have to wait and see for McGregor's response to the big-money offer.

