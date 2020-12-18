The Premier League's first managerial casualty of the season took place this week.

West Bromwich Albion got cold feet in their mission to avoid a return to the Championship by bringing down the axe on Slaven Bilic the day after securing a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

However, with just one win so far this season, the Baggies were clearly feeling worried about their chances of survival and have now invested their hopes in the escapologist that is Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce replaces Bilic

Nobody has managed more clubs in the history of the Premier League and despite diving into a whole range of doomed situations, he's never sent a team tumbling down to the second tier.

Say what you like about 'Big Sam' and his brand of football, but there can be no denying that his formula for survival in the English top-flight is one that has brought him success for so long.

Nevertheless, we'd be lying if we said Allardyce ate at the top table of Premier League coaching with some of the world's finest tacticians having flocked to the competition in recent years.

World-class coaches in England

Besides, you only have to look at the fact Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp was crowned Coach of the Year at FIFA's 'The Best' awards this week to see that the quality in the division is dizzily high.

And as we all know, the world of football management is ultimately a results business and only so much pedigree or prestige can keep you in employment when the losses start raining in.

So, how do the current batch of 20 coaches match up? Well, that's exactly what we sought to find out, using the data gurus at Transfermarkt to calculate each manager's points-per-game ratio.

Ranking current Premier League coaches

We want to hone in on their Premier League success, in particular, so achievements elsewhere are out the window and every game they've managed in the division in their career is being counted.

Intrigued yet? Well, you can find out which of the current 20 managers has the best records in the Premier League by checking out their career stats in the competition down below:

20. Scott Parker (Fulham) - 0.78

19. Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 1.02

18. Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) - 1.08

17. Dean Smith (Aston Villa) - 1.10

16. Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) - 1.13

15. Sean Dyche (Burnley) - 1.14

14. Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) - 1.28

13. Sam Allardyce (West Bromwich Albion) - 1.29

12. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) - 1.31

11. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 1.42

=9. David Moyes (West Ham United) - 1.43

=9. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) - 1.43

8. Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 1.53

7. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - 1.58

6. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 1.67

5. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 1.73

4. Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) - 1.93

3. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur) - 2.07

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 2.17

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 2.30

Klopp and Guardiola lead the way

Let's give a round of applause for Klopp and Guardiola, that's quite some achievement.

What makes their gold and silver medals all the more insane is that they're the greatest in Premier League history as a whole, shaking off Sir Alex Ferguson and Antonio Conte in third and fourth.

Poor Parker brings up the rear having inherited a Fulham side that was hurtling towards relegation in 2018/19 and the Cottagers have only picked up two wins under his stewardship this season.

Arteta languishing as lowly as 11th is hardly anything to shout about when you consider he's spent his entire Premier League managerial career with one of the traditional 'top six' clubs.

That being said, only Sheffield United have lost more games than Arsenal this season in a dreadful run of form that could either see Arteta sacked or the Gunners finish in the bottom half of the table.

A special shoutout is also in order for Rodgers, especially having first managed in the division with Swansea City, as well as Hasenhuttl and Santo for making the top ten with some seriously enviable stats.

But this is the Premier League we're talking about and you can never rest on your laurels for too long. Make no mistake that, sad as it might be, Bilic won't be the last manager to bite the bullet this season.

