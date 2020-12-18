Exclusive: Carlton Palmer backs Crystal Palace move for Premier League manager

There has been a lot of talk in regards to a potential rebuild at Crystal Palace.

Indeed, when The Athletic reported Jairo Riedewald was set to pen a new contract with the Eagles, they cited the club's reported desire to drive down the average age of the squad.

With a number of players out of contract in the summer and Eberechi Eze representing a new long-term hope for Palace, the future of Roy Hodgson is another interesting topic.

The 73-year-old will see his deal expire in the summer and was recently touted as a potential option for former club West Bromwich Albion.

Showing little sign of wanting to retire, the future remains unclear for the former England boss.

Interestingly, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has previously been touted as a replacement were Hodgson to leave.

Though the Clarets chief has been at Turf Moor for eight years, his relationship with the club's owners is thought to be under strain, potentially offering up the chance for a fresh start.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Carlton Palmer backed the potential move for Dyche if it came to looking for a Hodgson replacement.

"Yeah, Crystal Palace is a good club," he said when asked whether or not he could see the Burnley boss moving to Selhurst Park.

"It's a difficult one because if you look at some of the clubs in the top half, they're sort of punching now," he continued, eluding to the fact an appointment such as this could see Palace shoot up the table, given the fluctuating nature of the middle pack in the last few seasons.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Palace have certainly been burned before when looking for a more expansive boss with Frank de Boer proving to be a disaster during his ill-fated spell in charge of the club.

With that in mind, Dyche would be a more proven replacement and, given the reports in regards to his situation at Burnley, could potentially be reaching the natural end of his cycle in charge.

Considering Hodgson's age, he surely cannot be considered a long-term option, even if he doesn't want to retire just yet, so moving for Dyche if he soon becomes available may be the kind of the kind of ruthless decision required to set Palace up long-term.

