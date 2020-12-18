Arsenal watching 13-goal ace valued at £45.1m ahead of January window

Arsenal are in the market for January reinforcements and it is little surprise.

The Gunners have been in horrible form this season and are currently closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

They have won just four games this term and have not tasted victory in any of their past six games. Arsenal face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, then take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup, and Chelsea in the Premier League.

There is absolutely no guarantee of their form turning around, then, but it seems that Mikel Arteta’s side are already looking towards the January window in terms of strengthening the squad.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato, who claim that Abdallah Sima is a target for the Gunners.

They claim that he could be the next Thierry Henry, which feels like a huge thing to write, but he has been in electric form for Slavia Prague this season.

Sima, a winger who can also play as a striker, has scored 13 goals in 18 games this season in all competitions, including three in the Europa League, and is just 19.

Arsenal’s scouts are said to have watched the Senegalese star, and Slavia’s president has said, per the report, that he will not leave for anything less than €50m (£45.1m).

Sima only joined the club in July of 2020, having played for lower-league club FC MAS Taborsko in the Czech Republic.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Caution is required here.

At this point, he is scoring at a rate of a goal a game in the Czech Republic but this is also Sima’s first full season of top-flight professional football.

It is not clear yet if this is actually an anomalous patch of form or if Sima is actually the next big thing.

It would make sense for any interested parties – Juventus are also said to hold an interest – to wait and see if he can maintain this form.

Sima, of course, seems a great player in prospect but treading gently is the best approach here.

