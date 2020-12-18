Newcastle given major transfer boost as PL rival makes decision over future - report

Marcos Rojo appears set to leave Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The experienced defender has been exiled under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has played just 45 minutes of football this season, though that came with the Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

He played in the 2-1 win over Everton but has not been included in a senior squad in the Premier League or the Champions League.

The 30-year-old went on loan to Estudiantes in 2020 but only played once in the Argentine top-flight, against Defensa Central.

He has not played for United’s first-team since November of 2019, when he came on as a late substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion. He has not started since October of that year in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The Athletic, though, now reports that United are working on moving the 30-year-old out of the club.

Newcastle United are said to hold an interest in signing the centre-back, as they seek a defender who can play on the left side of the back four. Rojo can also play at left-back.

They are not alone in that pursuit, with Sheffield United also interested, while two Spanish clubs have also registered an interested.

Rojo would prefer to stay in England, though, boosting Newcastle’s hopes of signing him.

The centre-back is more likely to move on loan than in a permanent deal, but he earns £100,000-per-week and it remains to be seen if either the Magpies or the Blades would be able to cover that.

Everton made an attempt to sign Rojo in the summer but United rejected their offer, which would have covered his wages.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This works for everyone, provided Newcastle can find a way to pay his wages.

Rojo needs to play regularly and is still the kind of player who could strengthen a top Premier League club.

The Argentine has battled injury issues in recent seasons but the report now states that he is more than ready to get back to playing.

Newcastle have been in inconsistent form and have lost three and won two of their last five games, and tightening their defence would go a long way to bolstering their hopes of climbing the league table.

It will come down to the finances but the Magpies should try to make this deal work.

News Now - Sport News