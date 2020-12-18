Exclusive: Carlton Palmer believes something is not right at Sheffield Wednesday

Winless in seven games since being appointed manager, Tony Pulis isn't exactly enjoying the instant impact he's become famous for.

Perhaps sometimes unfairly seen as a firefighter capable of dragging teams away from relegation, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has described his current squad as 'probably the most disjointed group I've managed' amid more problems off the field.

Seven points off safety after their points deduction, things do look bleak right now.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Owls man Carlton Palmer has shared his honest verdict on the situation at Hillsborough right now.

Backing Pulis as a man who gets results, Palmer hinted at problems behind the scenes as part of the reason so many managers have struggled to wholly convince over the last few years.

Having gone through four managers in roughly three years since Carlos Carvalhal provided a reasonable amount of stability, Palmer spoke of other issues afoot at his former club.

"Something is not right there between the board and the managers that are coming in," declared Palmer.

"There's just too many managers."

"Tony Pulis is a manager who gets results and, so therefore, there has to be something behind the scenes with [Dejphon] Chansiri."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Pulis' track record of never being relegated, it'd be brave to bet against him, even if the situation doesn't look great.

Any blame towards him seems harsh and Palmer is right to point out issues elsewhere in the club, such as the actions leading to the points deduction and the fact players are reportedly talking to the PFA after the club failed to pay their wages in full.

Sadly, if Wednesday do drop into the third tier of English football, it'll be the top brass to blame.

