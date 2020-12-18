Leeds made "very, very good" offer for Bundesliga-owned ace

Leeds are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are fast becoming the entertainers in the top-flight, win, lose, or draw.

In their last six games, Leeds have scored nine goals, but they have also conceded 10, winning twice, drawing once, and losing three times.

Their win over Newcastle United last time out was a resounding 5-2 success that was made all the more impressive by the defensive injuries the club are currently suffering from.

Leeds are without summer signings Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, both of whom are central defenders, and it means that full-back Luke Ayling has played out of position at centre-back for the last two games.

However, it has now emerged that the Whites wanted to sign another defender in the summer transfer window.

Sport Witness carries quotes from Josko Gvardiol, who was speaking to Index, and he has claimed that Leeds tried to sign him in the summer.

Gvardiol moved to RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer for a fee of £14.4m, per the report, and he has returned to Zagreb on loan as part of the deal.

The 18-year-old is already a Croatia U21 international and has made 28 appearances for Dinamo in total, scoring twice.

He said: “Leeds’ offer was also very, very good.

“But it was decided that Leipzig was a better option for the development of young players.

“An agreement was also reached that I could stay at Dinamo, so everything turned out great.

“I was under pressure while I was dealing with the transfer this summer. After I solved it, I don’t bother with any stories or what is being written.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yep, this makes sense.

Leeds, after all, attempted to sign him after their promotion, while Leipzig are an established Bundesliga club with a superb track record of developing young talents.

Timo Werner and Naby Keita have both developed at the club before moving to the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

They also have a number of exceptional young players who are making an impact: Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo, Justin Kluivert, and Hannes Wolf to name just four.

A move to the Premier League could come for Gvardiol soon enough but he has made a clever choice here.

News Now - Sport News