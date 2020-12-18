Red Bull have today announced that Sergio Perez will be racing for them in the 2021 Formula One season.

Having impressed throughout the 2020 campaign with Racing Point, it came a huge surprise when the Mexican was left with no drive for next season.

However, all that has now changed with Red Bull's latest announcement.

After the season came to an end last weekend, Perez actually finished fourth in the Drivers' Championship, picking up a rather impressive 125 points.

On the way to collecting those points, Perez obtained two podium finishes and also one race win.

To put that into perspective, the 30-year-old finished above the likes of Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and teammate Lance Stroll.

In fact, his teammate for the season finished way back in 11th, on a measly 75 points.

The fact that Perez finished above Albon probably proves why Red Bull have decided to give him the seat ahead of next season, forming a rather deadly partnership alongside Dutch superstar Max Verstappen.

Speaking about the decision to drop Albon for Perez, team principal Christian Horner said: “Alex is a valued member of the team and we thought long and hard about this decision. Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing.

“Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez commented: “I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021. The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max.

“You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title.”

