Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for the second year running on Thursday night.

In an awards ceremony that also saw Tottenham star Heung-min Son pick up the Puskas Award for best goal - his fantastic solo effort against Burnley - and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski crowned Best Men's Player, the Anfield gaffer held onto the managerial accolade for another year.

However, it has since been revealed that in FIFA's scoring system, Klopp actually finished up tied on points with Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick.

Flick took over an underperforming Bayern side in November last year and despite it being his first head coach role since managing Hoffenheim in 2005, the former assistant at the Allianz Arena guided the German giants to the treble.

With the Bundesliga title, DFB-Pokal and Champions League crown snapped up by the end of the season, he masterminded only the second treble including Europe's top honour in Bayern's history.

After winning more fans' points and media points than Klopp, who instead dominated the national team coaches and captains categories, FIFA's scoring system put Klopp and Flick level on points with 24 apiece.

However, Klopp was crowned the winner due to the finer print in the voting system, which in the event of a tie gives the award to the manager with the most votes from national team managers - in that category, the Liverpool boss took over 100 points more than Flick.

So in the end, Klopp was the choice of those working inside the game, while Flick won the hearts and minds of those looking in - namely journalists and supporters.

Which in itself leads to an interesting debate about who is ultimately more important in football - is it the players and managers who know the game best, or the media who provide its global coverage, or the fans who are the foundations of its gargantuan wealth?

For now, it seems, FIFA's favouring the experts over the voice of the everyday fan, and the Best Men's Coach award is just one instance in a string of far more controversial ones (Qatar's winter World Cup being chief amongst those) where supporters may feel the beautiful game's governing body has put their opinions to the wayside.

But few could begrudge Klopp of his latest honour. While Flick may have beaten him to last season's Champions League, creating the first Liverpool side to win the Premier League in 30 years is a massive achievement in itself.

Can Klopp make it a hat-trick and pick up the 2021 gong too? We'll have to wait and see.

