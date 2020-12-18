PSG star Neymar was a notable absente during FIFA's awards ceremony on Thursday night.

Despite being widely considered one of the best players in the world - and also one of the biggest prima-donnas - Neymar wasn't in the running for FIFA's Best Men's Player award or the Puskas award, while he was omitted from the FIFPro Men's Best XI as well.

A disappointing evening for Neymar then, and you could taste the saltiness from across the internet.

After posting a cryptic tweet about forgetting basketball and becoming a gamer just a few hours before the awards ceremony kicked off, Neymar spent the evening streaming himself playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive - as reported by Globo Esporte.

Bitter much, mate?

In fairness to Neymar, he has racked up 19 goals in 27 appearances in this calendar year, while winning a third consecutive Ligue 1 title and reaching the 2019/20 Champions League final where PSG narrowly lost to Bayern Munich.

So maybe he has a right to be a bit miffed that he didn't make the final three for the Best Men's Player award, but it was always going to include Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (because, let's face it, they are the two most talented footballers on earth), meaning there was just one truly obtainable spot available.

In the end, that went to Robert Lewandowski, who pipped Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA's top gong. Unlike Neymar, the Poland international's side managed to get over the line in the final of the Champions League - a competition that saw him net a staggering 15 goals last season.

But there is such a thing as losing with style and dignity, and there's also something so typically Neymar about scoffing the awards to go and play video games in his bedroom instead.

He could have tuned in to see if his former Barcelona team-mate Messi would take home the award, or sought to express congratulations to the eventual winner in Lewandowski, but he preferred to go around shooting people on the internet.

That childishness no doubt exists in all of us and no doubt, shooting randoms online is a great way to blow off some steam. But maybe we should expect a bit more from one of the most high-profile players in the game today, who is a role model for so many children around the world.

Don't go crawling into your man cave to play video games because you haven't won, Neymar - take the L like a champ next time.

