Leeds set for talks with defender's father over January move

Leeds United seemingly want to improve their defence.

The Whites have been involved in a number of high-scoring encounters this season, losing 4-3 to Liverpool, 4-1 to both Leicester City and Crystal Palace, and beating Newcastle United 5-2 and Fulham 4-3.

They are a remarkably entertaining side to watch and they are currently struggling with a number of injury issues in defence.

Summer signings Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are both currently on the sidelines, and at left-back, they really don’t have a lot of depth.

Ezgjan Alisoki is the undisputed first-choice in the role with Leif Davis his understudy; the latter is only 20, though, and has played just 12 times for the club, though he did come off the bench for the final 13 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

And it appears that they are now interested in signing a left-back in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that Norway U21 international Fredrick Andre Bjorkan is a potential target, with the 22-year-old currently playing for Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo have won the Norwegian title this season – their final game is this weekend – and he has a contract that expires in December of 2021.

As a result, there is plenty of interest from the Premier League; along with Leeds, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also monitoring developments, along with Championship clubs AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Bjorkan’s father, Aasmund, is the sporting director at the club so any interested club will be dealing directly with his family, which may smooth over negotiations.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this is certainly an interesting one.

The report states that Celtic tried to sign him in the summer but were unable to agree a deal.

Bjorkan has made a total of 99 appearances for Bodo, having made his debut back in 2016, scoring six goals and registering 10 assists.

He appears an impressive attacking full-back, with some noteworthy numbers.

Fbref stats show that he averages 1.37 fouls per game, while he is fouled 1.33 times, he averages 1.48 crosses per game, 0.95 interceptions, and 1.98 tackles won.

He is valued at just £810,000 by Transfermarkt; if he is to move for anything approaching that fee, this could be a bargain deal for Leeds.

