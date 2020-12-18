Manchester United battled back from an early set-back to defeat Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils went into the game as the massive favourites.

They had been on good form in the Premier League in recent weeks, while the Blades had picked up just one point from their opening 13 games.

But it was Sheffield United that took a shock early lead through David McGoldrick.

Man United's dominance started to show, though.

They eventually ran out 3-2 winners, with Marcus Rashford scoring two sublime goals.

His second goal has got most of the plaudits as he netted after a quite wonderful team move.

But his first goal was arguably even better, which featured some brilliant play from himself and Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish defender picked up the ball in his own-half and managed to pick out Rashford with a lovely long-range pass.

Rashford took the ball in his stride with a perfect touch before firing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

It was a fantastic goal and an alternative angle of it from behind has gone viral as it makes it look even better.

Watch it below:

That is so class.

Rashford's finish is brilliant, but what about that pass from Lindelof?!

He didn't even show any emotion when Rashford hit the back of the net, hinting that he's used to playing passes like that.

And it's not the first time he's done something like that, either.

He also produced similar passes against Manchester City and Istanbul Basaksehir.

It's certainly an area of his game which is seriously underrated. He may actually be one of the best ball-playing centre backs in the Premier League at the moment.

His pass was even more important as it started the fightback for United.

They went on to win the game and are now just five points behind league leaders, Liverpool.

They could cut that gap to just two points if they win their game in hand. Despite all their struggles this season, Man United are very much in the title race.

News Now - Sport News