West Ham transfer news: Club wouldn't accept less than £50m; player happy

Since arriving at West Ham United in January, it's fair to say Tomas Soucek has had quite the impact.

Described as David Moyes' 'new Fellaini' by Jose Mourinho, the towering Czech Republic international instantly proved to be one of the club's most dominant aerial weapons, averaging the second-highest successful duels off the ground per game in their squad (5.5 according to WhoScored).

This season, he's the Irons' most powerful weapon in the air as he's repeated his average and his three goals see him rank as their second-highest goalscorer.

Recently linked with a move to Bayern Munich, fans will naturally be hoping he stays long-term, particularly considering Declan Rice has been touted for a move to Chelsea.

With that in mind, more promising reports have emerged from The Athletic.

They claim that those close to Soucek believe he's committed to West Ham and played down the links with a move to Bavaria, with the player thought to enjoy working with Moyes.

Should an offer come in, the club aren't thought to be willing to entertain anything under £50m.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Obviously, this is excellent news for West Ham, in the short-term at least.

Perhaps there will come a day when a club of Bayern's stature come in for him, such has been his impact already, but the East London outfit certainly look to be in a strong position.

With the player reportedly happy and with a contract running until 2024, there's little need to panic and they can focus on developing with such a key player in their ranks.

Building an excellent partnership with Rice in central midfield, the future certainly looks bright for the Hammers.

