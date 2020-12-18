Everton transfer news: Manchester United viewed Toffees as direct rival

Over the course of the transfer window just gone, it was reasonably well-documented that Everton failed to sign a Premier League-proven goalkeeper.

Indeed, amid question marks over Jordan Pickford's form, the Toffees were linked with a move for Manchester United's Sergio Romero, only to see a deal collapse after the Old Trafford giants pulled out of it.

Now, reports from The Athletic provide some further context as to exactly what happened.

They claim that part of the reason why United blocked the Argentine's exit was because they didn't want to strengthen a perceived rival, whereas at the time, the likes of the Daily Mail suggested it wasn't completed because Everton had to pay a fee.

That, in itself, is interesting.

Prior to the start of the season, United had just finished third and were looking up yet they still saw Everton as a rival, despite the fact they finished seventeen points below the Red Devils last year.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

United's view of Everton largely sums up the Carlo Ancelotti factor.

Obviously, they enjoyed a thrilling start to the campaign though there was no guarantee their project would work to the extent it did earlier in the year, especially given the gap between the two clubs last season.

So, to fear Ancelotti's impact would see them challenge a side at least aiming for the top four sums up the respect in which he's held within the game.

Robin Olsen eventually arrived of course but has only played two Premier League thus far, such is Ancelotti's faith in Pickford.

Whether or not Romero could have ousted the England international is up for debate but, considering how strongly the Everton chief has backed his man, it does seem somewhat unlikely.

