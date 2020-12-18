The FIFPro Men's World XI was named on Thursday night as professional footballers from all around the world voted for their favourite players.

15,878 male professional footballers participated with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski all making the team.

FIFPro have now released the top 10 goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards in the world right now according to how the voting went.

GOALKEEPERS

1. Alisson (Liverpool)

2. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

3. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

5. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6. David de Gea (Manchester United)

7. Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

8. Ederson (Manchester City)

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

10. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Not too many dramas, here.

Personally, I think Neuer is currently the best goalkeeper in the world having played brilliantly for a Bayern Munich side that won everything in 2020.

But Alisson is a brilliant goalkeeper in his own right, though, so there can't be too many complaints.

Four Premier League goalkeepers make the top 10: Alisson, De Gea, Ederson and Lloris.

DEFENDERS

1. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

4. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

5. David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

6. Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

7. Dani Alves (Sao Paolo)

8. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

9. Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

10. Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

How is Alves ranked as the seventh best defender in the world?!

The Brazilian right-back has been a brilliant player over the years but he's now 37 and his career is winding down at Sao Paulo.

The fact he's ranked three places above Robertson is astounding.

MIDFIELDERS

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

2. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

3. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

4. Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

6. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

7. Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

8. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

9. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

10. Casemiro (Real Madrid)

De Bruyne has been named the best midfielder in the world.

Thiago and Kimmich were both brilliant for an all-conquering Bayern Munich side and complete the podium places.

Fernandes just missed out on the top three after a brilliant start to his career at Man United.

FORWARDS

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

5. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

6. Neymar (PSG)

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

9. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Messi is still playing near the peak of his powers, but how does he top the list ahead of Lewandowski?

The Polish striker had an incredible 2020 and has undoubtedly been the year's best player.

I'd have Mbappe over Haaland, although there's not much to split the two.

Ibrahimovic is doing some extraordinary things at AC Milan but I'd perhaps have Mane over him.

Aubameyang just sneaks into the top 10 despite a dismal start to the 2020/21 season, while Mohamed Salah is a shock omission. The Liverpool forward finished as the 12th best forward in the voting.

