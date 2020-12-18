Arsenal backed to sack Arteta if horror form continues

Arsenal’s form has been horrific.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the season well, beating both Fulham and West Ham United in succession.

Since then, in 11 games, they have won just twice, against bottom club Sheffield United and Manchester United.

They have been beaten by Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur, and Burnley, and have drawn with both Leeds United and Southampton.

They haven’t won at all in their last six games and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

Arteta appears to have the backing of the club’s board, though, despite their struggles, but it remains to be seen if that will change if their form doesn’t change.

Their next two league games come against Everton and Chelsea, so there is no guarantee of the Gunners taking anything from those encounters.

It is worth noting that Arsenal are 10 points behind fourth-placed Leicester City already, and Paul Parker, who played for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea during a storied playing career, believes the Gunners may axe the Spaniard sooner rather than later.

Indeed, he thinks that the decision would be the easiest way for the board to save face rather than facing severe scrutiny.

Talking to EuroSport, he said: “It’s going to be hard for things to change while fans aren’t allowed into the Emirates. The games they’re expected to win they can’t buy a victory. You just knew that the visit of Southampton, who are in-form, was going to be tough.

“If this carries on much longer, there’s going to be a change of manager.

“The easiest way for the board to take pressure off themselves is going to be do that, because they can’t go and sack 11, 12 or 13 players - which might be where the real problem is.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this feels about right.

Arteta has repeatedly been let down by the first-team stars he is relying on.

Look at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a case study, for example; he signed a new contract in September and he wears the captain’s armband.

In his 13 games this season, though, he has scored just three goals and following his goal against Manchester United, he went five games without a goal before netting the equaliser in the draw with Southampton.

That simply isn’t good enough but Aubameyang is still the joint-top scorer at the club alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

To say Arteta has been let down is an understatement but Parker is still correct; after all, it’s easier to sack the manager than change the entirety of the playing squad.

