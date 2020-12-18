Exclusive: Carlton Palmer questions why Leeds United would bring former player back

Leeds United's defence aren't exactly resolute.

Obviously, Marcelo Bielsa's all-action style may not exactly be conducive to keeping things tight at this level - despite defensive success in the Championship last year - but the fact is that only West Brom have conceded more so far.

In an effort to plug some of the gaps in the backline, pundit Kevin Phillips recently backed the Yorkshire giants to launch a move for Danny Rose amid his lack of action with Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose has previously cited his desire to return to the North and spent time on loan with Newcastle United last season.

Completely out of the picture under Jose Mourinho to the point where he wasn't even given a squad number, it's easy to see why Phillips has made the connection considering Rose's past with Leeds.

However, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Whites defender Carlton Palmer has poured cold water on any suggestion Leeds should make a move.

"Why would you sign him?" he asked.

"He went to Newcastle, he did well until the end of the season but Newcastle didn't sign him, did they?"

"They took him on loan until the end of the season because they didn't want to pay him £75k a week!"

"There'll always be that question mark from clubs to how hungry he is to play."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to argue with Palmer, given Rose's lack of impact with Newcastle and his reported£75k per week wages.

Statistically, both Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski have outperformed the England international this season when comparing his time on Tyneside only a few months ago.

Both current Leeds players outrank him for tackles per 90 quite considerably (Rose managed 0.9 whereas Dallas and Alioski have amassed 2.8 and 2 respectively according to WhoScored) and have given away fewer fouls over the same period.

With Alioski thought to be in line for a new deal at Elland Road, there simply is no need for Rose.

