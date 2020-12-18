The PDC World Darts Championship is now well under way.

Reigning champion Peter Wright has already booked his place in the third round and will be looking to win the trophy for the second straight year.

But one man who isn't going to be getting his hands on Darts' biggest trophy is Chengan Liu.

The Chinese thrower managed to qualify for the event for just the second time in his career.

But he was well beaten as he succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Darius Labanauskas.

In fact, he averaged just 79.57 and won just two legs in the loss.

It all started so well for Liu, though, as he managed to produce one of the most memorable walk-ons ever seen at the Alexandra Palace.

That's because Liu chose to walk-on to Westlife's 'you raise me up', which isn't usually the sort of song which accompany players as they made their way to the stage.

Walk-ons are usually a way to pump you up, while this is the complete opposite. It just gets you extremely emotional, if anything.

Still, it was absolutely outstanding and you can watch it below.

It's actually gutting that no fans were allowed in attendance to soak in that moment.

The atmosphere inside the venue would have been absolutely electric.

Fans watching at home enjoyed the moment. The video has gone viral, attracting over 1.6k retweets and 9k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view some of the best reaction below:

We can only hope that he qualifies for the event next year and walks out to Westlife again.

Don't let everyone down, Liu.

Liu's walk-on comes just days after Wright dressed up as The Grinch for his game.

There really is no sport quite like darts.

