Exclusive: Carlton Palmer shrugs off Aston Villa's £100m Jack Grealish valuation

Jack Grealish is a headline maker, even if not always in a positive sense.

Banned from driving and fined over £80k, the Aston Villa captain is rarely out of the news, though hopefully can continue thrilling on the pitch rather than attracting attention off of it.

Such has been the nature of his performances this season, the likes of Manchester City have been linked with a move, with Aston Villa previously reported to value their captain at £100m.

The Grealish hype train is, rightly, in full speed at the moment.

Described as a virtuoso by the likes of Daniel Storey, the 25-year-old is behind only Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne in the assist charts and once again leads almost every attacking metric for this beloved club side.

Showing what he can do on the international stage with an impressive performance (including that flick against Belgium), the sky does appear to be the limit for Grealish right now.

Still, not everyone is convinced to the extent of considering him a £100m player.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Carlton Palmer has revealed he doesn't think Grealish should command that in the transfer market were any interest to formalise itself by way of a bid.

"The valuation in the market today is not worth anything really," said the former West Brom man.

"Would I go out and splash £50-60m on Jack Grealish right now? No I wouldn't."

"I'd want to see if he did it until the end of the season."

"I've known him since he made his debut for Villa in the Hong Kong Sevens and I've seen the side of the game he's not prepared to do."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Grealish is a player who's always likely to divide opinion despite his consistently top class performances.

That may be slightly unfair considering he's largely carried Villa at the top level for well over a season now but some of the things that have happened off the field as well as his perceived tendency to dive are sticks to beat him with sadly.

In terms of being £100m player, that is of course subjective.

There can be little doubting his attacking impact for both club and country of late but he is the focal point of the Villa team which may not necessarily translate into another side.

Still, he's enjoying yet another wonderful season and it's hard to imagine clubs won't be taking at least some sort of interest.

