Wolves news: Contract stand-off reportedly continues

It's fair to say it's been a fairly stop-start season for Adama Traore so far.

Whereas last season, the baby-oiled Spanish international enjoyed his most productive Premier League campaign so far and was duly linked to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, though has only made seven starts this season.

Given some of his impact last season, that does appear to be somewhat of a regression.

According to EuroSport, Wolves boss Nuno remains annoyed the player has not signed a new contract with the club.

While his current agreement doesn't run out until 2023, the frustration behind the scenes is also something that was reported a while back, suggesting the situation is dragging on.

In the update from EuroSport, Dean Jones warns this is something to expect further discussion on in the days and weeks ahead, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in regards to this stand-off.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

You have to wonder whether agents are in play here.

Indeed, Rodri Baster (his representative) has previous hinted at transfer interest in the former Barcelona academy player, potentially in an effort to drum up intrigue in regards to his client.

Either way, Wolves do appear to be in a strong position were it to come to any negotiation.

Rarely have they been bullied into selling their prized assets since the Jorge Mendes got under way, with even the £45m received for Diogo Jota looking a good deal at the time considering he'd lost his place towards the end of the last campaign.

Clearly, any frustration is far from ideal but, right now, Wolves don't appear have much to worry about in terms of him being spirited away.

