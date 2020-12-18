West Ham news: Declan Rice scored a ridiculous goal in training

Declan Rice is a superb player.

The Englishman came through the youth system at West Ham and made his professional debut for the club in 2017.

He's gone from strength to strength since then.

Fast forward three years and he's a mainstay for a West Ham side that is flying high right now.

At the age of just 21, he's made 13 appearances for England and is among the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Although his game is built around his defensive qualities, he's also more than handy going forward.

And he showed that's the case in West Ham training.

Rice scored a ridiculous goal which is being shared extensively across social media.

During a drill where two outfield players go up against each other, Rice produced a brilliant bit of skill before volleying the ball into the top corner.

It really is impressive and you can watch it below:

I don't even know how to describe that skill.

Just imagine he did that in a real game. It would be a Puskas Award contender without a doubt.

Still, it's extremely impressive and the fact that he 'only' did it in training doesn't discredit it whatsoever.

Many West Ham fans have been reacting to his incredible training goal on Twitter and you can see some of the best reaction below.

It's not surprising that Rice has become one of the most coveted players currently playing in England's top tier.

He possesses great quality and has all the potential needed to become one of the very best in the world.

Rice used to play for Chelsea as a youngster and the Blues are believed to be very interested in acquiring his services.

And Frank Lampard spoke about Rice in his press conference earlier on Friday.

"He's a fantastic player for West Ham and England so fair play, because his journey there after leaving Chelsea and going to West Ham is a good story to hear," he said, per Sky Sports.

"There are lots of stories like that and it shows the player's strength of character. In terms of from our end, I certainly wouldn't use the word 'regret' - our academy is one of the best in the world and you look at our first team now with the players that we have produced who are in and around that squad.

"It's not easy. It's not an exact science to pick players but the academy staff do brilliantly here. Declan Rice has given himself personal credit for having the great start to the career that he's had at West Ham."

