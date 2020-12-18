Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho could let 24-year-old leave

Duncan Castles recently revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was looking to sign a box-to-box midfielder.

Despite the fact he's currently got a midfield which a number of big-name internationals cannot get into on a regular basis, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' is seemingly eager to add more options in the middle of the park.

Still, according to EuroSport, he could also let one go.

They claim that Harry Winks will be allowed to leave his boyhood club when the January transfer window opens.

A product of the Spurs academy, the England international did recently open up about his situation while away on Three Lions duty, describing his situation as 'difficult'.

Indeed, he's made just four appearances in the Premier League all season and has largely been reduced to playing in the Europa League following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the redemption of Tanguy Ndombele.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In order to keep his place in the England set-up, it would make sense for Winks to leave even if only on a temporary basis.

With both Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice impressing as holding midfielders, it'd be hard for Gareth Southgate to justify selecting Winks, particularly with Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount featuring regularly for some of the best sides in the league.

He may have to lower his expectations, however.

The Athletic recently claimed the 24-year-old would want to remain at a top six club were he to leave Tottenham but the idea of Mourinho strengthening a direct rival mid-season is surely fanciful, so perhaps he'll have to consider dropping out of it in order to command a starting berth.

Everton have been linked and Carlo Ancelotti has previously proven to be quite the pull factor in his capture of James Rodriguez, so perhaps a Merseyside move could be a viable option.

