Youssoufa Moukoko broke all sorts of records during his rise through Dortmund's youth set-up.

There was so much hype surrounding the 16-year-old when he made his debut for the first-team earlier this month.

It's taken him a while to adjust to the professional game, which is understandable for someone of his age.

Prior to Friday evening's game against Union Berlin, Moukoko was yet to hit the back of the net in six first-team appearances for Dortmund.

But he managed to get off the mark at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei - and what a goal it was.

In the 60th minute, Moukoko found space in the box and smashed an unstoppable effort past the goalkeeper.

Watch it below:

What a finish that is. That was with his weaker foot, which only makes the goal even more impressive.

At 16 years and 28 days old, Moukoko has become the youngest goal scorer in Bundesliga history.

He is going to have an incredible career.

Unfortunately, Moukoko's moment of history was not enough to prevent Dortmund sinking to another defeat.

Goals from Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi and Marvin Friedrich gave Union Berlin a 2-1 victory.

Dortmund remain in fourth in the Bundesliga having lost three of their last five games. Union Berlin are now a place and a point further back.

