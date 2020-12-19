Robert Lewandowski was rewarded for an incredible year as he won the best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Thursday evening.

There was disappointment for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second and third respectively.

The winner was decided upon by a range of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches as well as football fans themselves.

That meant that both Messi and Ronaldo were eligible to vote for the award.

Messi shunned Ronaldo, voting for Neymar (1st), Kylian Mbappe (2nd) and Lewandowski (3rd).

Ronaldo, meanwhile, decided to name Messi in his top three. He voted for Lewandowski (1st), Messi (2nd) and Mbappe (3rd).

Remarkably, that was the first time Ronaldo has ever voted for his great rival at an awards ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo's voting at awards ceremonies:

Ballon d’Or

2010: Xavi, Casillas, Sneijder

2011: Did not vote

2012: Did not vote

2013: Falcao, Bale, Ozil

2014: Ramos, Bale, Benzema

2015: Benzema James, Bale

The Best

2016: Bale, Modric, Ramos

2017: Modric, Ramos, Marcelo

2018: Varane, Modric, Griezmann

2019: De Ligt, De Jong, Mbappe

2020: Lewandowski, Messi, Mbappe

Messi may not have voted for Ronaldo on this occasion, but he has done twice before.

Lionel Messi's voting at awards ceremonies:

Ballon d’Or

2010: Did not vote

2011: Xavi, Iniesta, Aguero

2012: Iniesta, Xavi, Aguero

2013: Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar

2014: Di Maria, Iniesta, Mascherano

2015: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta

The Best

2016: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta

2017: Suarez, Iniesta, Neymar

2018: Modric, Mbappe, Ronaldo

2019: Mane, Ronaldo, De Jong

2020: Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski

Despite never voting for Messi to win an individual award before Thursday's ceremony, Ronaldo has always spoken positively of his great rival.

He spoke from the heart when the two faced off in Juventus' 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou earlier this month.

"I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi," Ronaldo told Movistar, per ESPN. "As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him.

"I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

"But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement.

"Messi is the same as ever [on the pitch]," he continued. "Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team."

