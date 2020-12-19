Cristiano Ronaldo broke streak when voting for Lionel Messi at FIFA's 'The Best' awards
Robert Lewandowski was rewarded for an incredible year as he won the best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Thursday evening.
There was disappointment for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished second and third respectively.
The winner was decided upon by a range of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches as well as football fans themselves.
That meant that both Messi and Ronaldo were eligible to vote for the award.
Messi shunned Ronaldo, voting for Neymar (1st), Kylian Mbappe (2nd) and Lewandowski (3rd).
Ronaldo, meanwhile, decided to name Messi in his top three. He voted for Lewandowski (1st), Messi (2nd) and Mbappe (3rd).
Remarkably, that was the first time Ronaldo has ever voted for his great rival at an awards ceremony.
Cristiano Ronaldo's voting at awards ceremonies:
Ballon d’Or
2010: Xavi, Casillas, Sneijder
2011: Did not vote
2012: Did not vote
2013: Falcao, Bale, Ozil
2014: Ramos, Bale, Benzema
2015: Benzema James, Bale
The Best
2016: Bale, Modric, Ramos
2017: Modric, Ramos, Marcelo
2018: Varane, Modric, Griezmann
2019: De Ligt, De Jong, Mbappe
2020: Lewandowski, Messi, Mbappe
Messi may not have voted for Ronaldo on this occasion, but he has done twice before.
Lionel Messi's voting at awards ceremonies:
Ballon d’Or
2010: Did not vote
2011: Xavi, Iniesta, Aguero
2012: Iniesta, Xavi, Aguero
2013: Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar
2014: Di Maria, Iniesta, Mascherano
2015: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta
The Best
2016: Suarez, Neymar, Iniesta
2017: Suarez, Iniesta, Neymar
2018: Modric, Mbappe, Ronaldo
2019: Mane, Ronaldo, De Jong
2020: Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski
Despite never voting for Messi to win an individual award before Thursday's ceremony, Ronaldo has always spoken positively of his great rival.
He spoke from the heart when the two faced off in Juventus' 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou earlier this month.
"I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi," Ronaldo told Movistar, per ESPN. "As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him.
"I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.
"But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement.
"Messi is the same as ever [on the pitch]," he continued. "Barcelona are in a difficult moment, but they are still Barca. I am sure they will come out of it. All teams have bad runs, but Barcelona are a very good team."