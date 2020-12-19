Jose Mourinho was far from Jurgen Klopp's biggest fan on Wednesday evening.

After his Tottenham side were defeated 2-1 by Liverpool, Roberto Firmino scoring a dramatic late winner, the Portuguese manager had some choice words for his touchline rival.

“I told him [Klopp] the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” Mourinho said following the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

“If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That’s [only] animated? Do you want me to take the board with the added time from the fourth official’s hands and see what happens to me? For some reason I am different.”

Mourinho was not happy and 24 hours after Spurs' defeat, his adversary received the The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for the second year running, pipping Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to the accolade.

As expected, Mourinho is not exactly thrilled with that outcome and has stated that Flick should have triumphed at the awards ceremony instead.

"I think the only chance for Flick to win is if Bayern find two or three new competitions for him to win," the Spurs boss said, per Daily Mail.

"So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season, maybe he wins the award.

"I believe he only won Champions League, the Bundesliga, German Cup, European Super Cup and German Super Cup.

"He only won five, including the biggest one of all. Poor Flick. I think the only chance is for Bayern to find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it."

To be fair to Mourinho, it's hard to disagree with his point and Klopp himself has stated that Flick deserved to be named The Best FIFA Men's Coach for 2020.

"I don't know why people voted for me," the Liverpool manager said. "Flick deserved it for his titles."

At least Jurgen's honest...

