Samir Nasri's career has sadly nosedived in recent years.

At the age of 33, the Frenchman is now a free agent after failed spells at Antalyaspor, West Ham United and, most recently, Anderlecht.

In truth, the Marseille academy product was never the same player after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2011 for Manchester City.

Yes, the Frenchman won trophies in the north of England, two Premier League titles and a League Cup to be exact, but he just wasn't the same as he had been during the final years of his stint at the Emirates Stadium.

But as you will know with our weekly edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget', we don't focus on the negative aspects of a player's career, so the above paragraph will be the last time City are mentioned.

Instead, we're strictly focusing on Nasri's purple patch at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, a period where he was unquestionably one of the most feared attack-minded players in world football.

During the calendar year of 2010 and the 2010/11 season, the silky, snood-wearing maestro was tormenting defenders for fun.

His performances saw him named the French Player of the Year for 2010 and secured him a spot in the 2010/11 PFA Team of the Year. He also won three PFA Fans' Player of the Month awards that same season.

Now if you can't remember Nasri's purple patch too well, you're probably waiting for us to spill the beans about his incredible stats from that period.

Well, his stats are actually nothing to write home about. During the 2010/11 Premier League season, the Frenchman played 30 games, contributing 10 goals and one solitary assist.

Not bad, but not great either. However, Nasri offered so much more. He was an entertainer, a man who's playing style embodied the phrase 'the beautiful game'.

The below video entitled 'Samir Nasri breaking coaching manuals with his pals' illustrates that point perfectly.

If only Mikel Arteta had a present day version of Nasri to galvanise his team's attack...

'Samir Nasri breaking coaching manuals with his pals'

Whenever Nasri delivered a goal or an assist during the time period in the above video, it was nearly always a thing of beauty.

There have been countless players throughout Premier League history that have churned out goal contributions in a robotic, mundane fashion, but not Nasri.

He created masterpieces at Arsenal and that's why his 12 months of brilliance in north London will always have a special place in the hearts of footballing connoisseurs.

What is more, the streets will never forget Nasri's days of disregarding coaching manuals for fun.

