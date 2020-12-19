Mohamed Salah has gone from a talented player to a bonafide superstar since signing for Liverpool.

The Egyptian arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2017 with a glowing reputation, but no one could have predicted how good he would go on to be in the famous red shirt.

Salah has scored goals for fun at Liverpool, helping the Reds win the Premier League and Champions League during his short time at the club.

In his 172 appearances in all competitions, the Egyptian has scored 108 goals and contributed 44 assists, a truly phenomenal record.

Given he's now one of the biggest sporting stars on the planet, Salah has predictably been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It's what happens to the very best in the business, but what does the Liverpool star himself think about the rumours?

Well, Salah has refused to rule out a switch to Spain in the future and he's also offered his opinion on THAT clash with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the 2018 Champions League final.

When asked about a potential move to Los Blancos or Barca by AS, Salah replied: "I think Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs..."

"We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club."

The Egyptian was then asked how long he will stay at Liverpool for, Salah adding: "That's a tough one, but right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything's in the hands of the club.:

So what about Ramos, the man who injured Salah's shoulder and was thought to be the reason why the Egyptian would never consider a move to the Bernabeu?

"I think everything that happens to a player, like disappointment or something, makes you stronger in your career for the future," Liverpool's £108m-rated star said. "But that, getting injured, is a closed subject for me, so I don't think about it any more."

There you have it, the Salah versus Ramos chapter has finally been closed.

As such, if Liverpool win the Premier League again this season - which is looking ever more likely - Salah may just fancy a new challenge at Real Madrid in 2021/22...

