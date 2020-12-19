Gennady Golovkin made light work of his mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta on Friday evening with an imperious display of boxing in Florida.

GGG once again showed why he is widely considered to be one of the finest middleweights to have ever lived, quickly getting into his stride and peppering his lesser-fancied opponent with jab after jab in the opening exchanges.

The writing was very soon on the wall as GGG scored the first knockdown of the night with a brutal left shot that sent Szeremeta sprawling.

Szeremeta was just about holding on but Triple-G offered him no chance of respite, coming out even harder in the second round before a massive right hook sent Szeremeta to the canvas for the second time on the night.

Somehow, GGG was still unable to finish Szeremeta off and the one sided affair lurched into the third round.

In comparison to the opening two, the third was a bit of a drab affair with GGG noticeably taking his foot off the pedal, dropping his power game in favour of keeping up the pressure with a more concentrated approach.

However, in the fourth he was back to his brutal best as a fantastic uppercut burst through the Szeremeta guard and floored him once again.

Szeremeta's admirable stubbornness shone through though, hauling himself back to his feet as he refused to concede to the Kazakh legend.

Even after a ferocious barrage of body and head shots he stuck around, not willing to simply hand the win to Golovkin.

Sadly, for Szeremta, his resilience would eventually give out in the seventh when Golovkin landed a vicious double jab to cap off a supreme night of boxing.

It was nothing short of a masterclass from GGG who was well worth the win in the end.

Szeremeta did not go lightly into the night though, and can hold his head up high as well.

