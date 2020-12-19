It has been a busy few weeks for Jake Paul.

After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson last month, the YouTube sensation has set his sights on some of the biggest stars in UFC and MMA.

He has demanded a fight with Conor McGregor, and also called out the Irishman's teammate Dillon Danis, but has been unable to entice the pair into the ring just yet.

However, he has reportedly offered to take on a third UFC superstar, and this time, he has received a swift response.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has claimed that he is ready to face Paul, and insists that he will teach the 23-year-old a lesson.

"Jake Paul, if you want to f*****g go then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up.

"Because you're talking s**t, you're contacting my manager saying that you want to fight.

"Well, guess what, buddy? I'm here. I'm going nowhere. You want to fight someone? You want to test yourself? Hey, I'm 0-0 as a boxer. You're saying you're 1-0, you're 2-0, I'm 0-0.

"At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games. You want to do it? I'll do it. I'm here. No problem. Okay?

I'm almost 42, I'm a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend.

"And I'll guarantee you this. You won't get out of three rounds. That's an absolute fact.

"You won't get out of one round, but we'll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket.

"If this is a real offer, let me know and we'll do it," he said on his Believe You Me podcast.

Paul has impressed in his two fights to date. He has knocked out both of his opponents inside two rounds.

Yet, taking on Bisping would be a different prospect altogether. The Brit is a 39-fight veteran, and achieved his dream of winning UFC gold in 2016 by beating Luke Rockhold.

Bisping is clearly confident of having more than enough to overcome Paul, but has stated that he wants to be paid well for his services if he is to be tempted out of retirement.

"I don't know what the offer is yet. I don't know if it's good, I don't know if it's insulting, but if it's a decent offer, and it's respectable, and it's in the ballpark, and you're not full of s**t, then yeah, f**k it. If you want to get knocked out, let's do it," he added.

Jake's brother Logan is set to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February. It looks set to be a fascinating 2021 for the brothers who continue to divide opinions.

Will we get to see Bisping v Paul? In the fight game, anything is possible.

News Now - Sport News