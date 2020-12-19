Everybody seems to fancy themselves as a football manager. We are all guilty of criticising those in the hotseat for their decisions every weekend.

The question is: how would we really get on in their position? We are unlikely to ever know, but the popular game Football Manager does provide the opportunity for fanatics to test their skills as a coach online.

One of the most difficult roles of being a manager is navigating your way through the transfer windows. Some are happy to spend big, whilst others are willing to take a punt on loan signings.

Then you have some outright bargains. Planet Football have put together an XI of players who can be bought for less than £5m each. Let's take a look...

GK: Esteban Andrada

At 29 years of age, the Boca Juniors goalkeeper appears to be in his prime. He is available for just under £5m, and is a classy operator.

He proved his quality in the Copa Libertadores this year, keeping six clean sheets in eight appearances. He also has four international caps for Argentina to his name.

RB: Tin Jedvaj

Jedvaj may be struggling to truly make his mark at Bayer Leverkusen this season, but he will come good in time.

The Croatian full-back should be worth around £5m, and has made over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga. A sound defender, Jedvaj is a safe pair of hands if you are seeking a cheap option.

CB: Lisandro Lopez

Another player currently at Boca Juniors. Lopez has experience on his side, having plied his trade in Portugal and Italy earlier in his career.

With his value currently set at just over £3m, the consistent centre-back is more than capable of doing a solid job in this team.

CB: Erik Sviatchenko

The Danish centre-back is currently in his homeland at Midtjylland. The side made the Champions League group stages this season, with Sviatchenko appearing in five of their six matches.

He can be snapped over for approximately £3m, and will slot in nicely alongside Lopez.

LB: Danny Rose

This year has undoubtedly been a tough one for Rose. 18 months ago he was playing in a Champions League final. Now he is nowhere near the Tottenham first-team squad.

Yet he is still only 30, and has plenty left to offer. Having made 29 appearances for England, he is clearly an outstanding full-back on his day. He is well worth taking a gamble on for as little as £2m.

CM: Roberto Gagliardini

Inter may currently be asking for £6.5m for the midfielder, but with some good negotiating skills you should be able to get his price down below the £5m mark.

Gagliardini has shown glimpses of his potential at both Atalanta and Inter. Your job would be to get the best performances out of him on a consistent basis.

CM: Victor Wanyama

Wanyama seems to have been around forever, but he is still only 29. Having made over 90 appearances for Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham, he clearly has something about him.

For just £5m, he is able to control the midfield effortlessly when on form.

CM: Josue

Josue has certainly had his fair share of clubs. The Portuguese midfielder has played in his homeland, as well as the Netherlands, Turkey and now Israel.

He does have four international caps, although the latest of those came in 2014. Perhaps he is a touch past his best, but for comfortably under £5m it is worth finding out if he can still produce moments of magic.

RW: Lucas Vazquez

Vazquez has been at Real Madrid since 2015, having also been on the club's books in his younger years. He must be good to stick around at the European giants for that long.

He is valued at £4.9m and also offers versatility as he can drop into a full-back position if necessary. The winger has exceptional technique, and is a must-have for your bargain team.

LW: Viktor Fischer

Like many players on this list, Fischer has experienced numerous leagues during his career. Having started out in Denmark, he has also tried his luck in the Netherlands, England and Germany.

Now back in Denmark, he has registered three assists in nine league appearances so far this season. His dribbling skills make him a handful for any full-back to deal with.

ST: Federico Vinas

To finish off this side, we head back over to South America. At just 22, Vinas is an exciting prospect.

Currently playing for Mexican outfit CF America, he is worth just £500,000. You'd better snap him up quickly as that price is only set to rise in the seasons ahead.

News Now - Sport News