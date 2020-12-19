WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is set to take place this weekend as the franchise's biggest stars look to end 2020 with a bang.

Unsurpisingly, tables, ladders and chairs will feature heavily, with the two biggest match-ups on the card both slated as TLC contests.

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, whilst the Universal Championship will also be on the line as Kevin Owens looks to overcome current champion Roman Reigns.

There will also be a pair of women's fights taking place, plus Randy Orton is set to compete in a Firefly Inferno match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of what promises to be another dramatic night of WWE action, as reported by the Radio Times.

Where is WWE TLC taking place?

The show will take place at Tropicana Field, in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. This stadium usually holds 40,000 fans, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be behind closed doors.

What time does WWE TLC start?

WWE TLC will start at midnight on Sunday, November 20 (UK time), and will run into the early hours of the morning.

If you can't wait that long then there is an hour-long Kick-Off show starting at 11pm, which will preview the biggest fights of the night.

How can viewers watch WWE TLC in the UK?

The event can be streamed on the WWE Network. New customers can get a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time, while previous customers are able to subscribe for £9.99 per month.

WWE TLC is also available on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

What is the WWE TLC match card?

Barring any late drop-outs, there will be six matches taking place:

WWE Championship TLC match: Drew McIntyre (C) v AJ Styles

Universal Championship TLC match: Roman Reigns (C) v Kevin Owens

Firefly Inferno match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt v Randy Orton

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) v Carmella

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) v Asuka and a TBA partner

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) v The Hurt Business

