Ben Foster has had a pretty torrid time against Liverpool in recent years.

In the Hornets' last four meetings with the Reds, they've conceded a total of 13 goals.

With Watford dropping down to the Championship after relegation last season, thankfully their stopper will be spared facing Jurgen Klopp's men again any time soon.

Instead, the 37-year-old has been keeping up with his YouTube channel Ben Foster - The Cycling GK and some of his videos are absolute gold.

In his latest attempt, filmed around Watford's 1-1 draw with Brentford at Vicarage Road, he gave us a sneak insight into his Fantasy Premier League team.

Now if you're anything like us, your FPL team is probably already in tatters (thanks for that, Kai Havertz).

It's always fascinating to see who footballers have picked out of their fellow pros, though, and Foster's team is pretty decent. He's gone for Bernd Leno in goal, Heung-min Son in midfield and Harry Kane up front.

Here's his full team:

However, that's not the reason the clip has started being shared widely on social media.

While explaining the changes he'd made this gameweek, he made a brilliant dig at Mo Salah.

"Jota's injured so [N'Golo] Kante's coming in for him and I've got [Gabriel] Jesus as my captain," Foster says in the video, which you can see below.

"I'm trying to save a bit of money because I want to get [Mohamed] Salah back in the team because he's just a penalty merchant and Liverpool get penalties all the time.

"That's what we're going for, Gabby Jesus, hat-trick please."

Ouch. On a separate note, Ben, have you heard of this Bruno Fernandes guy?

Of course Foster is only joking, but non-Liverpool fans were loving his 'disrespect' for the Egyptian King nonetheless.

Salah's record against him, by the way? Five goals in eight games.

The Liverpool forward will be aiming to get on the scoresheet as his side bid to lengthen their lead at the top of the table against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

