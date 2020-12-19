Manchester United last won the Premier League back in 2012/13 during Sir Alex Ferguson's final season as manager.

In the years after the Scotsman's exit, the Red Devils have struggled to compete for English football's biggest prize.

However, there's no denying that United have been the dominant team over the course of the Premier League era.

They've lifted the trophy on 13 occasions since the division's inception in 1992, eight more triumphs than Chelsea in second place - incredible really.

Due to their past success, United comfortably take spot in the all-time Premier League table based on average position.

Reddit user NealMaupay - not the player, unfortunately - has crunched the numbers to reveal the average position for the 20 teams with the most seasons in the Premier League.

To make things interesting, teams finishes in the lower leagues over the past 28 seasons have also been counted towards their overall grade.

Let's take a look...

The all-time Premier League table based on average position

United comfortably take top spot, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea making up the rest of the top four.

Elsewhere, City have to make do with a ninth-place finish, behind Tottenham, Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

City's overall position is heavily damaged by their seasons outside of the top-flight. The now oil-rich giants were relegated to the third-tier of English football at the end of the 1997/98 season.

The Citizens' first season back in the Premier League was in 2002/03 and they've remained a permanent fixture in the division ever since, winning the title on four occasions in that time.

Another interesting take from the above table is Liverpool's lowest ever position.

Despite the club failing to win the Premier League until last season, the Reds have never finished in the bottom half of the table since the start of the 1992/93 campaign.

United are the only team to boast a slightly better record in that time period, the Red Devils' lowest finished being seventh in 2013/14 compared to Liverpool's eighth-place finish in 2015/16.

