Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on Red Bull’s latest addition to their roster, and believes the team will be a bigger threat in the 2021 season due to the arrival of Sergio Perez.

Red Bull announced on Friday that Perez would be joining their ranks for the 2021 season following an impressive 2020 campaign with Racing Point. The Mexican replaces Alex Albon, a move which sees the British-Thai driver drop down to reserve driver on Red Bull’s roster.

Victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix earlier this month made Perez the first Mexican F1 winner, and he’ll surely have more to prove in the new year following his best ever season.

Perez, who finished fourth overall, will now be racing alongside Max Verstappen, a potentially formidable partnership between two drivers who know how to win races.

With that, reigning champion Hamilton has said that this partnership has the potential to replicate the winning mentality that Hamilton has with his Mercedes partner Valtteri Bottas.

As reported by motorsport.com, per F1i.com, Hamilton said: “With all due respect to Alex, in the races that we've had, it's been me and Valtteri against Max.

"I've been in the position that Max is in, particularly when I was at McLaren, where I was the lead car and then the second car wasn't in the fight.

"When were fighting against Ferrari, they could really move around with the strategy, and make it a lot harder for us.

"Sergio has driven incredibly well this year and truly deserved a drive so I was so happy to hear that he's been taken on by one of the top teams, and given this opportunity.

"It's going to be an exciting battle to watch him up against Max, and that's going to make it much harder for us as a team, we're going to have to really step up our game.

"That's going to be a battle we've not seen for some time, in terms of having the two drivers there, fighting against us.

”But we relish that as a team, that's what we work towards."

Hamilton’s partner Bottas also had his say on Red Bull’s big signing, with the Finnish driver expressing his excitement for the Mexican following an impressive season.

"Definitely really happy for Sergio, I think he deserves a seat in F1 - and now he's in one of the top teams, so that's good news.

"I have a feeling the competition with Red Bull will be maybe a bit tougher, but it's only speculating at this point.”

As Perez prepares to challenge Hamilton and Bottas alongside his new Red Bull partner Verstappen, we will surely be in for one of the most exciting F1 seasons in recent history.

