West Ham eyeing nine-goal Ligue 1 star in January

West Ham United have enjoyed an excellent season thus far.

David Moyes’ side are eighth in the Premier League table, only three points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

They have only lost four games – against Newcastle United and Arsenal in the opening two games, and then against Liverpool and Manchester United – and have recorded some truly impressive results.

The Hammers have beaten both Wolves and Leicester City by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0, and fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham face Chelsea on Monday and could well leapfrog their London rivals.

However, there has been something of a lack of depth up front.

Michail Antonio is the first-choice striker at the club but he has been injured, with Sebastien Haller his deputy, though the Frenchman has been exceptional in recent weeks and scored a brilliant overhead kick against Crystal Palace last time out.

Nevertheless, Eurosport reports that Moyes’ men are eyeing potential forward reinforcements.

They are scouting Reims striker Boulaye Dia, per the report, with the striker impressing in Ligue 1 throughout this campaign.

Dia has scored nine goals in 13 games in the French top-flight this campaign and is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Dia is an intriguing target for the Hammers.

He is just 24 and is a full Senegal international but it seems he has hit something of a purple patch this season.

Last season, for example, he scored seven goals in 24 games, so this has been his most prolific campaign of his career so far.

The Irons ought to tread carefully as a result because of his less than prolific campaigns previously.

A deal at around £7m would be a low-cost, high-reward signing but this is a player who has precious little history of hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

Just because the transfer is cheap, it doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be a hit.

